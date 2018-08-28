Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Surgery scheduled for Friday
Cooper will undergo surgery to repair his right wrist tendon Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper has been out since late July after spraining his right wrist. The recovery time for the surgery is not yet clear, but there's a good chance it keeps him out for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: May need surgery on wrist•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Could be shut down for season•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab assignment begins•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: May be out until September•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Heads to DL•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Battling wrist injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start