Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Swats first career homer
Cooper went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.
His sixth-inning shot off Daniel Norris not only sparked a Marlins rally from a 3-0 deficit, it was Cooper's first career homer in the majors. The 28-year-old was making his eighth straight start in right field, but his .214 average (6-for-28) and 4:9 BB:K over that stretch don't give him a lot of job security.
