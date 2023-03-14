Cooper went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
He took Stephen Nogosek deep in the sixth inning for his first spring homer. The Marlins' recent signing of Yuli Gurriel doesn't really change Cooper's role heading into the regular season, and the 32-year-old is still locked in as the starter at first base. He hasn't quite got his timing down this spring, posting a 1:8 BB:K through 25 plate appearances despite a .333 batting average, but his ability to stay healthy is still his biggest obstacle to consistent fantasy value.