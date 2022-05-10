Cooper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss against Arizona.
Cooper temporarily tied the game in the fourth inning with his solo shot to right field, but Arizona responded with a run in the sixth to claim the win. The long ball was the second for Cooper on the season and accounted for his 11th RBI. He had gone 24 days without a homer prior to Monday.
