Cooper went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

His fifth-inning blast helped send Carlos Carrasco to the showers, and it gave Cooper his third homer in nine games to begin the season. The 32-year-old hasn't been known as a significant power threat in his career -- he slugged only nine homers in 119 games last season, and his career high is 15 long balls set back in 2019 -- but with a regular spot in the heart of the Marlins' order, Cooper could be poised for a career-best campaign.