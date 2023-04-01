Cooper went 3-for-4 with a triple in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.
His three-bagger could easily have been ruled an error on Starling Marte, as the outfielder saw the ball glance off the tip of his glove and trickle into the right-field corner. Cooper's had a great start to the season, going 4-for-8 with a homer during Thursday's opener in addition to Friday's triple, and he should be a staple in the heart of the Marlins' order this season while splitting time between first base and DH.
