Cooper went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

The 31-year-old has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, slashing .339/.375/.458 over that stretch with four doubles, a homer, three runs and nine RBI. Cooper has no speed and only modest power, but his ability to make consistent contact and get on base gives him value in most fantasy formats.