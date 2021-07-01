Cooper went 3-for-6 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Phillies.

Getting the start at first base and hitting third, Cooper was one of five Marlins on the night to deliver a multi-hit performance. The 30-year-old has started three of five games since coming off the IL, going 7-for-13 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI and five runs, but despite his hot streak Cooper will likely continue splitting reps at first base with Jesus Aguilar as there seems to be little room for him in the Miami outfield with Jesus Sanchez getting a long look.