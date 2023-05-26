Cooper went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.
Cooper started the day on the bench after going 2-for-26 in his last six games. However, he'd pinch-hit for Nick Fortes with two outs in the ninth and blasted a two-run, game-tying home run off Pierce Johnson. It's Cooper's fifth homer of the season and just his second since April 9. He's now slashing .239/.280/.403 with 19 RBI through 143 plate appearances this year.
