Cooper was ejected in the eighth inning of Saturday's against the Padres for arguing balls and strikes, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cooper had gone 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI prior to being tossed. Miguel Rojas shifted to first base and Joey Wendle entered the game at shortstop in Cooper's absence.
