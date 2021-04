Cooper was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday due to his reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Per Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com, Cooper's absence isn't expected to be a long one, and he could return as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday. League rules allow a team to call up an additional player when someone is sidelined for even a brief period due to COVID-19-related issues, however, so the Marlins will add Jordan Holloway to the roster in his absence.