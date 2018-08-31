Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Undergoes procedure on wrist
Cooper underwent successful surgery on his right wrist tendon Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper remains without a concrete timetable after undergoing this procedure, though it would be a little surprising if he's back in action before the end of the 2018 campaign. Expect an update on his status once the Marlins are able to reevaluate Cooper's wrist in the coming days.
