Cooper went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

The 30-year-old is red hot, homering for the third straight game, and this one carried some extra oomph as he took Drew Smith deep in the ninth inning for a walkoff shot. Cooper has a seven-game hitting streak going as well, and the surge has pushed his slash line on the season to .242/.306/.417 with five home runs and 19 RBI through 41 contests.