Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Saturday that Cooper will likely see time in left or right field in addition to first base during spring training, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

If Cooper proves capable of manning either corner-outfield spot in spring camp, it would improve his odds of breaking camp with the big club, as the Marlins likely wouldn't be eager to keep a bench spot open for a player who can only man first base. In any event, Cooper still projects to see most of his action at first base this season, likely on the short side of a platoon with Justin Bour. The 27-year-old slashed an astounding .359/.425/.634 across 350 plate appearances in the minors last season and found success in a small sample of at-bats with the Yankees, so he could make for an interesting late-round dart in NL-only leagues.