Cooper (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies but is expected to be available off the bench, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper was pulled from Saturday's 10-3 loss after he sustained an elbow contusion while running the bases, but he took batting practice in the cage earlier Sunday and seemingly felt no worse for the wear. Though Cooper will be held out of the lineup for the series finale, he's likely just sitting as a precaution. If the Marlins had any concern about Cooper's elbow issue necessitating a stint on the 10-day injured list, the team likely would have called up first baseman Lewin Diaz from Triple-A Jacksonville. With an off day on tap Monday, expect Cooper to make his return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus the Cardinals.