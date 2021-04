Cooper underwent X-rays on his left foot Wednesday that came back negative, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper fouled a ball off his left foot in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday and was replaced in the bottom half of the frame after he grounded out to end the inning. He's been diagnosed with left foot soreness and is considered day-to-day. The Marlins have a scheduled day off Thursday, so Cooper will have a day to recover prior to Friday's series opener in Washington.