Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Yet to resume activities
Cooper (wrist) is hopeful that he'll be healthy by spring training, but is yet to resume any "functional activity," according to President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill, Wells Dusenbury of The Sun Sentinel reports.
Cooper underwent surgery on his right wrist tendon in late August after hitting the disabled list with a sprain in July. The 27-year-old still has a few months to get back into the swing of things, though his availability this spring is vital in securing an Opening Day roster spot. In just 14 games with the big-league team last year, he went 7-for-33 with two RBI.
