Hampson was added to the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Jorge Soler (hip) had to be scratched, pushing Jake Burger to the DH role, Josh Bell to first base and Hampson into third base duties. This will be the first start for Hampson since the Marlins called him up from Triple-A Jacksonville last Wednesday.
