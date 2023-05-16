Hampson is starting in center field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Nationals.

This is the second straight start in center for Hampson as Jazz Chisholm recovers from a toe injury. Hampson carries a .262/.294/.431 slash line with one homer and two steals through 26 games (69 plate appearances) on the year but may be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats if Chisholm needs extended rest.

