Hampson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Cubs.

Hampson gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead with his second double of the contest, driving in Nick Fortes in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old Hampson now has four doubles in his last six games, boosting his slash line to .267/.313/.467 with five RBI and eight runs scored through 49 plate appearances. He's filled in nicely at shortstop with Joey Wendle (intercostal) sidelined, potentially earning a sustained role in Miami.