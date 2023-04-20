Hampson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Getting the start at shortstop at batting ninth, Hampson swiped his first bag of the season in the fifth inning, putting him in scoring position for a Garrett Cooper single. Jon Berti's defensive limitations at shortstop appear to be causing manager Skip Schumaker to consider other options, which could open the door for Hampson to get more playing time.