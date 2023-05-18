Hampson is not in the Marlins' lineup Thursday against the Nationals.
Hampson had drawn three straight starts in center field in the absence of Jazz Chisholm (toe) but will grab a bit of rest during Thursday's matinee game in Miami. Xavier Edwards is playing center and batting ninth versus Washington.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Looks like new center fielder•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Batting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Starting in right field•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Doubles twice in win•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Poaching work from Berti•