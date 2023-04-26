Hampson will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hampson will stick in the lineup as the Marlins' starting shortstop for the fifth consecutive game after batting .286 with a stolen base across the previous four contests. It's worth noting that everyday second baseman Luis Arraez (knee) sat out for three of those contests, but he's back in the lineup Wednesday. Third baseman Jean Segura is getting the night off, meanwhile, but Jon Berti is expected to see most of the reps at shortstop on days when both Segura and Arraez are also starting.