Hampson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

The utility player got the start at third base before shifting to right field as part of a late-game double switch, and Hampson would up providing the biggest blow in the Marlins' four-run rally in the 11th inning when he drove a Mason Thompson sinker over the wall in center field. Hampson has started two straight games at the hot corner as a defensive upgrade on Jake Burger, who has slotted in at DH while Jorge Soler (hip) is banged up, but he hadn't been in the starting nine since late July prior to that. Hampson's been productive when he's gotten the opportunity, however -- in each of his last four starts dating back to July 26, he's produced multiple hits.