Miami optioned Hampson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
Hampson was just called up Tuesday, but the Marlins are needing to free up space for all of their trade-deadline acquisitions. The 28-year-old super-utilityman has batted .275/.346/.384 with one homer and three steals in 68 games this season at the major-league level.
