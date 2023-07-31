Hampson was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
This move corresponds to Jazz Chisholm (oblique) getting activated from the 10-day injured list. Hampson hit .615 in 13 July at-bats, although he rarely started and often appeared as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.
