Hampson will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though he's starting in right field for the first time this season, Hampson looks to have emerged as the Marlins' preferred option at shortstop over Jon Berti while Joey Wendle (intercostal) has been on the shelf. Hampson started at shortstop in all but one of the last eight games, while Berti drew one start at the position but otherwise played second or third base or was out of the lineup entirely. Wendle began a rehab assignment Thursday and could be on track to return from the injured list during the upcoming week, so Hampson's run of regular playing time could soon come to an end in any case.