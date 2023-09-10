Hampson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies.

The utility player got the Marlins on the board in the fifth inning when he slashed an Aaron Nola fastball over the left-field fence. Hampson's playing time continues to pick up, both due to his current form and due to the lack of consistent production from the likes of Joey Wendle, and he's started five of the last nine games for Miami -- three at shortstop and two at third base. Over that stretch, Hampson's batting .391 (9-for-23) with two of his three homers on the season.