Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hampson was just optioned to the minors Monday, but the Marlins again have a place for him on their major-league roster following an active Tuesday trade deadline. The versatile 28-year-old has slashed .275/.346/.384 with one homer and three steals through 67 big-league games this season.

