Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hampson was just optioned to the minors Monday, but the Marlins again have a place for him on their major-league roster following an active Tuesday trade deadline. The versatile 28-year-old has slashed .275/.346/.384 with one homer and three steals through 67 big-league games this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Collects trio of hits•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: On bench for third straight•
-
Marlins' Garrett Hampson: Sitting Wednesday•