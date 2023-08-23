Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hampson has put up a .275/.346/.384 slash line with one homer and three steals in 68 games this season in the minors. He'll back up at multiple positions in the infield and outfield.
