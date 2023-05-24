Hampson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hampson will cede center field to Jonathan Davis after starting each of the past five games while going 3-for-17 with a walk and a stolen base. Though three Marlins outfielders (Jazz Chisholm, Avisail Garcia and Jesus Sanchez) remain on the 10-day injured list, Hampson could begin to see his playing time take a hit while he continues to struggle at the plate.