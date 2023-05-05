Hampson is starting in right field and batting ninth for the Marlins on Friday versus the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It looks like Hampson will be the right fielder against lefties while Avisail Garcia (back) is out and he'll continue seeing plenty of starts at shortstop, as well, at least until Joey Wendle (intercostal) is back. Justin Steele will be starting for the Cubs in this one.