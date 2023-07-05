Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hampson has batted just .240/.321/.336 during his time with the Marlins this season. The team's center field depth in particular is hurting, though, so he could get some run at the position. Dane Myers is in center field Wednesday.
