Hampson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in a 3-2 win over the Guardians during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth, Hampson drove in Miami's first two runs with a fourth-inning single and a sixth-inning double. The former Rockie has seen semi-regular playing time in a utility role since he was added to the big-league roster -- he's made four appearances at second base, three at shortstop and three in the outfield -- and held his own at the plate by batting .273 (6-for-22) with two doubles, a homer, four runs, four RBI and two steals. With Jean Segura contributing little offensively at third base and Jon Berti not a great fit defensively at shortstop, Hampson could have fantasy value at least until Joey Wendle (ribs) gets healthy and rejoins the Infield of Misfit Toys the Marlins have assembled this season.