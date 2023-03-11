Groshans is dealing with a sore shoulder, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Groshans made a pair of diving plays Friday and visited a doctor about his shoulder the next day. While that may not bode well, a specific diagnosis beyond "soreness" has yet to emerge. Groshans could win a bench spot this spring after appearing in 17 big-league games last season, though the recent addition of Yuli Gurriel could hurt his chances.
