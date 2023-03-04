Groshans has been getting regular work at first base during Grapefruit League games to begin spring training, improving his odds of breaking camp on the 26-man roster, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins don't have an established backup to Garrett Cooper at first base, so if Groshans shows he can handle the position, he could work his way into a bench role to begin the season. The 23-year-old's prospect status has dimmed the last couple of years as his projected power has never materialized, but after being acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline last year, he batted a solid .262 through his first 17 big-league games. Groshans came up through Toronto's system as a shortstop, and he could wind up filling a multi-position utility role in Miami.