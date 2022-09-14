Groshans went 0-for-3 in his major-league debut Tuesday as the Phillies beat the Marlins 2-1.

Groshans batted eighth and played third base in his first big-league game, flying out twice and grounded out once. Miami acquired the former top prospect in a deal that sent Zach Pop and Anthony Bass to Toronto before the trade deadline. Since joining Triple-A Jacksonville in August, Groshans has posted a .301/.399/.416 slash line with two homers and a 19:19 BB:K. He'll likely serve in a utility role down the stretch for the Marlins.