Groshans is expected to be called up by the Marlins on Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Groshans posted an .814 OPS over 31 games with Triple-A Jacksonville after being acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, and it appears that earned him his first trip to the big leagues.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Traded to Miami for relievers•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Power missing in action•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Set for Triple-A debut•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Active at Low-A Dunedin•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Sidelined with strained oblique•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Heating up at Double-A•