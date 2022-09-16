Groshans went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies.
Groshans took Noah Syndergaard yard in the third inning to record his first career big-league home run. In addition to a career milestone, Groshans' power production is notable as he had managed only 18 extra-base hits across 412 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. In a very small big-league sample, Groshans has collected four hits in his first 10 plate appearances.
