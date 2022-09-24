Groshans isn't starting Saturday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Groshans started the last four games and went 3-for-14 with a run, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Jon Berti will take over at the hot corner and lead off Saturday.
