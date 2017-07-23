Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Day off Sunday
Ozuna is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Ozuna hasn't missed a start since June 29, but will take a seat in favor of Ichiro Suzuki for the afternoon matchup. Ozuna went 0-for-4 at the plate Saturday, but owns an .845 OPS in the month of July.
