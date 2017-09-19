Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes 4-for-5 with 34th bomb

Ozuna went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over the Mets.

After an inconsistent start to September, Ozuna has gone 7-for-13 with three RBI and three runs through his past three games. The 26-year-old outfielder has already cruised to career-high marks across the board with 34 homers, 113 RBI, 83 runs and a .305/.367/.539 slash line.