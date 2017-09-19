Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes 4-for-5 with 34th bomb
Ozuna went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over the Mets.
After an inconsistent start to September, Ozuna has gone 7-for-13 with three RBI and three runs through his past three games. The 26-year-old outfielder has already cruised to career-high marks across the board with 34 homers, 113 RBI, 83 runs and a .305/.367/.539 slash line.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Thursday lineup•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting Sunday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Reaches base four times Monday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Crushes 31st home run Saturday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches No. 30 on Friday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...