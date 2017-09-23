Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard twice Friday

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 13-11 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has already established new career highs in just about every major hitting category, but he isn't resting on his laurels in September, slashing .308/.333/.538 through 19 games with five homers and 15 RBI. With 36 home runs on the year and eight games left on the Marlins' schedule, Ozuna still has an outside shot at his first 40-HR campaign.