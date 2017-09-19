Play

Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Heads to bench after big game

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite going 7-for-13 with a homer and three RBI over his previous three starts, Ozuna will get Tuesday's game off. Ichiro Suzuki will start in his place in left field, batting leadoff.

