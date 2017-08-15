Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Homers in win over Giants

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Monday's win over San Francisco.

This was just the fourth home run in the second half for Ozuna, so it was a welcomed blast for gamers and the Marlins. Even with a little dip in his power output, he sports an impressive .303/.363/.545 slash line with 27 homers, 89 RBI and 66 runs for the campaign. Ozuna remains a high-end asset in all settings, and an uptick in production down the fantasy stretch isn't out of the question.