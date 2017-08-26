Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches No. 30 on Friday
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a game-winning three-run home run in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Padres.
While Giancarlo Stanton was busy slugging two homers of his own, Ozuna saved his fireworks for seventh inning after Adam Conley and the Marlins bullpen had blown the early lead Stanton had given them. Ozuna now has 30 homers and 101 RBI on the season to go along with his dynamite .311/.376/.556 slash line, and he needs just three more runs to set a new career high in that category as well.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in Thursday's win•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Powers Marlins to doubleheader sweep•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Homers in win over Giants•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Night off against Washington•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Powers club to win with three-run bomb•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Pounds 25th homer Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...