Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches No. 30 on Friday

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a game-winning three-run home run in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Padres.

While Giancarlo Stanton was busy slugging two homers of his own, Ozuna saved his fireworks for seventh inning after Adam Conley and the Marlins bullpen had blown the early lead Stanton had given them. Ozuna now has 30 homers and 101 RBI on the season to go along with his dynamite .311/.376/.556 slash line, and he needs just three more runs to set a new career high in that category as well.