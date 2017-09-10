Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting Sunday

Ozuna isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

After starting 22 consecutive games, Ozuna will have a well-earned day off. In that span he slashed .318/.394/.534 and hit five home runs. Tyler Moore will hit fourth and start in left field while Ozuna heads to the bench. The Marlins have Monday off, so Ozuna should return to the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.