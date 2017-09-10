Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting Sunday
Ozuna isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
After starting 22 consecutive games, Ozuna will have a well-earned day off. In that span he slashed .318/.394/.534 and hit five home runs. Tyler Moore will hit fourth and start in left field while Ozuna heads to the bench. The Marlins have Monday off, so Ozuna should return to the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Reaches base four times Monday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Crushes 31st home run Saturday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches No. 30 on Friday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in Thursday's win•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Powers Marlins to doubleheader sweep•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...