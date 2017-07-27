Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Plates five in win over Rangers

Ozuna went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, five RBI and four runs during Wednesday's win over Texas.

The huge showing has Ozuna up to a .315/.371/.557 slash line with 23 home runs, 77 RBI and 58 runs. He's locked into the heart of a capable lineup and in the midst of a career-best showing. It would be surprising to see a significant downturn in production going forward.