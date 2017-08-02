Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Pounds 25th homer Tuesday
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.
It's his second homer in three games and 25th of the year. Ozuna has slowed down a little at the plate since his huge start to the season, but he's still hitting .298 in 18 games since the All-Star break with 10 runs and 14 RBI.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches career-high 24th homer Sunday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Plates five in win over Rangers•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Day off Sunday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in three Thursday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Swats 23rd homer Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Plates three runs•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...