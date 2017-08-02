Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Pounds 25th homer Tuesday

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

It's his second homer in three games and 25th of the year. Ozuna has slowed down a little at the plate since his huge start to the season, but he's still hitting .298 in 18 games since the All-Star break with 10 runs and 14 RBI.