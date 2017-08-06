Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Powers club to win with three-run bomb
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Ozuna went without a round tripper through the first 15 games out of the All-Star break, but he's now hit three bombs through his past seven games to silence any concerns of a second-half slump. With 26 homers, 87 RBI, 63 runs and a .306/.364/.553 slash line, Ozuna is posting a high-end fantasy campaign and already has career-high marks in the homers and RBI columns.
More News
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Pounds 25th homer Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches career-high 24th homer Sunday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Plates five in win over Rangers•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Day off Sunday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in three Thursday•
-
Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Swats 23rd homer Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...