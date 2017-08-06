Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Powers club to win with three-run bomb

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Ozuna went without a round tripper through the first 15 games out of the All-Star break, but he's now hit three bombs through his past seven games to silence any concerns of a second-half slump. With 26 homers, 87 RBI, 63 runs and a .306/.364/.553 slash line, Ozuna is posting a high-end fantasy campaign and already has career-high marks in the homers and RBI columns.